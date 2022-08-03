Bryan Danielson has revealed what led him to sign with AEW over WWE. “So people think I had two options between WWE and AEW, and the reality was I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and being more of a full-time dad,” Danielson revealed while speaking to “Renee Paquette on The Sessions.” “When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering to me, I think she might’ve wanted to kill me.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO