A new technology to trap uranium in groundwater will be tested near Moab, Utah

utahstories.com
Back in Time with Historic Apache Motel in Moab, Utah
New owners breathe new life into a historic motel while preserving the past. Two figures stand outside the door of Moab’s Apache Motel: a weather-proofed lifesize cardboard cutout of the western film icon John Wayne, in a cowboy hat and a pistol hanging at his side; and a lifesize statue of a Native American man with feathers in his hair and a quiver of arrows at his feet. They harken back to an era when a fantasy version of “Cowboys and Indians” dominated Hollywood: the 1950s, which is also the decade when Moab experienced the uranium boom that transformed it from a small western outpost to a bustling industrial town full of rags-to-riches dreamers.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
KUTV
Grand County attorney bought property from someone her office was prosecuting
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A 2News investigation revealed the Grand County attorney purchased property from someone her office was prosecuting at the time. Christina Sloan, who’s finishing her first term as the county’s chief prosecutor, finalized a deal in the spring for the property at 132 Walnut Lane in downtown Moab. The 0.28-acre lot was touted in property listings as a dream for developers.
