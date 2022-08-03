ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation

By Kira Lerner
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8ceS_0h3ishez00

Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices.

During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. discussed how the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force is prosecuting people who have threatened election officials. To date, the task force has investigated more than 1,000 complaints and has prosecuted five people.

The hearing comes as states are preparing for the November midterm election, which many election officials fear could prompt another surge in threats and harassment. A recent national survey found that 1 in 5 election officials say they are somewhat or very unlikely to stay in their jobs through 2024 due to the increased threats and political pressure.

The Senate panel called current and former election officials and members of law enforcement to discuss the threats and potential solutions.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed her first-hand experience, including an incident in which people descended on her home and yelled threats and obscenities into bullhorns while she was putting her young son to sleep.

She described an “omnipresent feeling of anxiety and dread that permeates our home,” and pleaded with senators to pass additional protections for her and her colleagues.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Tolouse Oliver said she had to leave her home for weeks under state police protection during the 2020 election cycle when she was “doxxed,” meaning her personal information was posted publicly. Her office has also been targeted with threats, some serious enough to refer to law enforcement, and social media trolling that parrots misinformation spread online.

“For the election officials and volunteer poll workers that our elections depend on, I fear that threats and harassment will cause them so much stress and uncertainty that they will simply give up on the work,” she said.

Former Washington secretary of state and current U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency senior election security adviser Kim Wyman teared up during her opening remarks, saying she didn’t want to cry in front of the committee but the opening video detailing violent threats against her colleagues and others left her emotional.

Partisan bickering

Republicans repeatedly questioned why the Justice Department isn’t investigating threats that have nothing to do with election officials.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas displayed photos of vandalized crisis pregnancy centers in several states, claiming that the politics of the Justice Department “happen to agree with the vandals” so there has been no prioritization of the incidents.

“I am highly concerned that this Department of Justice is politicizing the enforcement of justice,” Cruz said.

Polite responded that politics plays no role in the department’s investigations and prosecutions and that the department takes any incidents of violence seriously.

Cruz also questioned why the Justice Department hasn’t done more to protect Supreme Court justices from protesters at their homes, who he claimed have been encouraged by Democratic rhetoric.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking Republican on the committee, started the hearing by discussing the pervasive threat of violent crime across the country, making no mention of threats to election officials.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also spoke about attacks on churches, Supreme Court justices and crisis pregnancy centers, ignoring the topic of the hearing.

Two law enforcement witnesses, like Republicans, focused on general violent crime.

Michael Hurst, Jr., a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, questioned whether the DOJ should devote its “finite time” to threats against election officials when there is a surge in violent crime across the country.

He said that the task force has only prosecuted five cases out of over 1,000 referrals — a number that pales in comparison to the people killed by violent crime in the United States.

Democratic senators eventually called out Republicans for attempting to minimize or dismiss the legitimate threats facing people in the election community.

“I want to begin by noting how weak and unpersuasive I find the arguments offered here today to try to muddy the waters or suggest that for the federal government and the Department of Justice, the protection of our electoral processes, institutions, and workers is not a vital mission and essential to the functioning of our democracy, absolutely worthy of high-level attention from our department,” said Sen. John Ossoff of Georgia.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chairman of the committee, also called out his colleagues for continuing to change the subject.

“There might be people who watch this hearing and think, ‘What in the hell is going on here?’” Durbin said. “Why won’t any Republican witness or senators talk about the issue that was the subject matter of this hearing?”

He continued, saying “the answer is very clear and simple and obvious. It means saying the Big Lie is a lie,” something Republicans can’t do politically, he said.

“Violent crime is the subject of 10 hearings, and it may be the subject of 10 more,” he added. “It’s not the reason we’re here today.”

Spread of misinformation

While most of the solutions proposed in the hearing focused on the role of federal law enforcement, witnesses asked the senators to protect election workers against threats in other ways.

Toulouse Oliver said that it’s essential to stop the spread of misinformation and lies, like her office is attempting to do.

Matt Crane, the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association and a self-described conservative Republican, asked senators to help make it easier for local election officials to learn about and to receive federal funds to help them protect themselves and their offices from security threats.

Amy Cohen, executive director of the National Association for State Election Directors, detailed how difficult it’s been for election officials to apply for and receive grants through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG, program, the largest source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions.

Cohen said the promised funding was not actually available to election officials for physical security and to help pay for a law enforcement presence at their offices.

In requesting more support for security, Cohen noted that unlike law enforcement professionals, election officials did not go into the work knowing it would include threats to their life.

“Election officials did not make that choice,” she said. “Until recently, this was not a field you went into thinking it could cost you your life, and now that it is, we need a whole-of-government response to ensure the safety of our community.”

The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 19

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Election officials risk criminal charges under 31 new GOP-imposed penalties

Second in a two-part series. See part one here. Since the 2020 election, Iowa has enacted one new felony and two new misdemeanor offenses targeting election officials.  The state’s omnibus election law, passed in 2021, criminalizes election officials who fail to perform their duties, don’t adequately maintain voter lists, or interfere with other people performing […] The post Election officials risk criminal charges under 31 new GOP-imposed penalties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ELECTIONS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took a preliminary victory lap Thursday to celebrate Democrats striking a surprise deal on a sweeping legislative package that renewed hopes of historic action on the party’s health care, tax and climate goals. But just down Pennsylvania Avenue, Senate Democrats said they needed to read through the bill text to […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats dive into details of surprise 725-page reconciliation bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Grassley
Minnesota Reformer

Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told

WASHINGTON — Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S.  The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments.  The gathering instead became a forum […] The post ‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Ethics committee upholds complaint against Sen. Omar Fateh, dismisses others

A Minnesota Senate ethics committee on Wednesday upheld part of a complaint against Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, for failing to report paying $1,000 to Somali TV for two campaign ads. The committee dismissed the other part of the complaint filed by a group of Republican lawmakers that alleged Fateh inappropriately sought $500,000 in funding for […] The post Ethics committee upholds complaint against Sen. Omar Fateh, dismisses others appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Local Election#Election Security#U S Senate#Republicans#The Department Of Justice#Supreme Court#The Justice Department#State
Minnesota Reformer

Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and legal experts at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday outlined the need to pass legislation clarifying an archaic election law so that the peaceful transfer of presidential power is ensured. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill being pushed by 16 senators, was proposed after the […] The post Members of U.S. Senate committee consider bipartisan changes to Electoral Count Act appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

The sacking of Birk won’t last forever, so Walz needs to be bold

The drip-drip-drip of the Harvard grade inflation scandal continues, as Harvard College graduate Matt Birk, the likely GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, continues his tour through Minnesota politics. In case you missed it, Birk made a speech to the National Right to Life group on the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned, and he […] The post The sacking of Birk won’t last forever, so Walz needs to be bold appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republicans

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republicans appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to get rid of union at Mayo Clinic’s Mankato hospital

Nurses at the Mayo Clinic’s Mankato hospital voted 213 to 181 to decertify their union on Monday in a significant blow to Minnesota’s powerful nurses’ union, and a victory for anti-union activists who have focused their efforts on health care workers. The decision to sever ties with the Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents about 22,000 […] The post Nurses vote to get rid of union at Mayo Clinic’s Mankato hospital appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy