Milwaukee man shot, 37th and Center

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
WISN
Two teens arrested for shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Lamarion Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old-male were arrested Thursday for the shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral June 2. Both face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with the possibility of more charges. The two teens allegedly shot two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis man found safe, reported missing Saturday
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - UPDATE: Willard Andrew, reported missing Saturday, was found safe later that same day. The missing person notice as originally provided is available below. The West Allis Police Department is looking for missing disabled man Willard Andrews and has asked the public for help. Andrews was last...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man critically missing located safe
MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police
RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Friday, Aug. 5. One person was killed, and six others – including a 15-year-old boy – were wounded in the incidents. 11th and Chambers. Around 1:50 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and...
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley. Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
WISN
Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
WDIO-TV
Shooting on Milwaukee’s north side leaves 4 men wounded
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say four men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on the city’s north side. The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The four men, ages 31, 20, 28 and 27, were transported to a local hospital. Police say are seeking...
WISN
'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
