Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lowell, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES At 113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wheatfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Dunns Bridge, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg and Fair Oaks. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 225 and 232. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby, or near Lowell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Dunns Bridge, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg and Fair Oaks. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 225 and 232. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS
