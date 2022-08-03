Read on whiznews.com
BLUE ROCK, Oh – Mark Twain Days of Fun kicked off at Blue Rock State Park where families and friends got together to play games, eat food and get reconnected with the heritage. According to the Blue Rock State Park Naturalist, Caden Sauerbruy, he said that it’s a way...
DRESDEN, Oh- A festival about melons took place in Dresden where families and friends got together to have some fun from a melon derby to food to seed spitting. According to the organizer of Dresden Melon Festival, David Mathew, he said that this festival is a fun way to get the community together and to raise money for local communities.
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Chillicothe – A restaurant that closed abruptly after 6 years is reporting that they will be reopening. “Same Owners. Same consistency. Same Quality New Concept. New Appreciation. New look Grand Opening September 1st. More Details to come,” said R Kitchen on Facebook. The restaurant even had posted the...
Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh- Mid-East Career and Technology Center donated backpacks to kindergarten students. According to Muskingum County’s Families and Children First Council Coordinator, Marsha Tilton, she said that this will help students get comfortable for the start of the new year. “This event is for Muskingum County Kindergarteners to...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — When you have a long family history in the ice cream-making and restaurant industries like Joe Baker, you know where your destiny lies. “I started getting into this because Tom was telling me about my own family. He said yeah, I used to work for your great-grandpa,” said Joe Baker, owner of Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) – The annual Y-Bridge Arts Festival returned after a two year hiatus, and for one artist, it was a chance to raise awareness for a good cause. “We don’t take a salary. All of our profit goes to pancreatic cancer research,” said Mel Preston, the founder of Diane’s Seeds for Hope, a nonprofit organization.
Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
No matter where you're from, you probably know of someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region. But if you have no idea, If you have no idea, now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.
Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which was held this week at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, raised more than $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. That’s compared to $152,000 raised in the inaugural event in 2019, which in and of itself exceeded all expectations.
