Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review. Pittsburgh’s Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe. “The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
Rays score all 7 runs in 9th inning, Tigers get none
DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays scored seven runs in the ninth inning, with two batters drawing bases-loaded walks, to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Sunday. With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Yu Chang. Soto walked Yandy Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0. Jason Foley replaced Soto and allowed a two-run single to Brandon Lowe, a two-run double by Randy Arozarena and an RBI single by Roman Quinn. Paredes, the 11th batter of the inning, struck out.
'Michigan is still home': Byron native Erik Jones makes cancer donation at home track
Erik Jones, who grew up 75 miles north of Michigan International Speedway, loved racing from the time he could walk. However his first memory of the most famous track in his home state isn't until sometime around 2009-10, when he was a teenager; it's not that he didn't want to go before then, he was too busy chasing his dreams. ...
