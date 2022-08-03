BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles. The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review. Pittsburgh’s Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe. “The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO