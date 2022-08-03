Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time

Read on myfox28columbus.com
Related
Bronzeville event pushes end to violence, investment from city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In recent weeks, it’s tough to go 48 hours without hearing about a fatal shooting in Columbus. Leaders in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville community say it’s time to make a change. Those leaders started that push Saturday by gathering the community outside to remind them that change starts from within. Bronzeville’s Push […]
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
myfox28columbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
myfox28columbus.com
35th Annual Dublin Irish Festival celebrating with food, music and dance today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The last day of the 35th Annual Dublin Irish Festival is today. Alison LeRoy, City of Dublin Community Events Director, joined Good Day Columbus to preview the full day of music and dancing ahead. The three-day event returned Friday after two years of modified events....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State med student suffers fatal medical event during Pelotonia 102-mile ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A medical student at Ohio State raising money for cancer research suffered a fatal medical event while participating in the Pelotonia 102-mile ride. Mason Fisher, who Pelotonia said was a three-time rider and an active member of its community, passed away Saturday. “We are heartbroken...
myfox28columbus.com
Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for the 2022 Ready to Go Back to School Family Resource Fair with Columbus City Schools. Get your family Ready to Go for the 2022-2023 school year with one of the largest back-to-school events in Columbus. The Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair is open to the public and focused on giving supplies to Columbus City Schools Students so they are ready to go for the start of school.
spectrumnews1.com
Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
WSYX ABC6
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
myfox28columbus.com
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
myfox28columbus.com
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing
GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio man posing as funeral home director found guilty on multiple felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common pleas court judge in Lucas County found an Ohio man accused of running an illegal funeral home operation guilty on multiple felony charges. In October 2021, Shawnte Hardin, 41, was indicted on 37 charges related to providing funeral services without a license. On...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 44 months in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme to steal a couple's home and rental properties valued at about $1 million. Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, also known as Raymond Walker III, 49, was...
OSU student dies after suffering “medical event” in Columbus Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride when he experienced medical issues and later was pronounced dead. […]
Comments / 0