Customers Complain After Trying The Poundland Bargain Steak
Customers are complaining after trying Poundland’s bargain steak, with some saying they didn’t like the taste, while others weren’t too fond on the price – which, by the way, isn’t a quid. The rump steak is only being sold in certain stores across the UK,...
'Heavy Fired' Black Burnt Bread Buns Sold At Market Stall Leave People Divided
Some very well baked, blackened bread rolls have caused a stir online with some insisting that they’re delicious and others claiming they’re a health hazard. Well, it makes a welcome change from arguing about what they’re called where you’re from, doesn’t it?. The ‘well-fired’ cobs...
Rare coloured sea slug spotted in British waters for first time
A rare multi-coloured sea slug has been spotted for the first time in UK waters, with conservationists hailing the discovery an ‘incredible’ find. The Babakina anadoni, an extremely rare species of sea slug, was found by a diver off the coast of the Isles of Scilly on 28 July.
Starbucks barista quits job after manager asked her to reschedule putting down dog
A woman has revealed that she once quit her job as a Starbucks barista after her boss allegedly asked her to reschedule having her dog put down so she could make her shift. Auralee Smith from the US had been working for the coffeehouse chain while studying as a psychology student.
Visitor terrified by gorilla's 'smooth' entrance at zoo
A zoo visitor got more than she bargained for when a gorilla made quite possibly the smoothest entrance ever. Check it out:. Originally shared by Tina Flick, the viral clip shows a group of gorillas in their enclosure just going about their business, when all of a sudden one of them slides across the floor and right up to the glass wall.
Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'
Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
