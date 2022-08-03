ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitor terrified by gorilla's 'smooth' entrance at zoo

A zoo visitor got more than she bargained for when a gorilla made quite possibly the smoothest entrance ever. Check it out:. Originally shared by Tina Flick, the viral clip shows a group of gorillas in their enclosure just going about their business, when all of a sudden one of them slides across the floor and right up to the glass wall.
Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'

Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
