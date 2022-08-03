County Executive Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat

Read on www.cleveland.com
No one attended the North Ridgeville zoning public hearing
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – No city residents attended the zoning public hearing held on August 1 though it was available for viewing online. As a result, city council passed the following zoning ordinances that were introduced by Mayor Kevin Corcoran:. · Chapter 1210 in the zoning code will be...
Expected state legislation means Highland Heights voters will be asked to hike millage to help pay for police and fire pensions
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello, Jr. will give his second state-of-the-city address later this month and during that talk he plans to explain a question voters will be seeing on the November ballot that could lead to a slight tax increase. Brunello plans to speak at 7 p.m....
Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
Cuyahoga County sees abysmal voter turnout for Aug. 2 primary election
On Tuesday, when 7:30 p.m. rolled around, it marked the end of a quiet day at the polls in Cuyahoga County where only 10% of its registered voters cast a ballot.
Cuyahoga County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Sweeney Defeats Smith, Smith Defeats Barnes in Low Turnout Statehouse Primary
Just over 10% of registered voters in Cuyahoga County cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election, a dismal but predictable turnout for the state's second such election. In a county with more than 1.2 million people and 874,000 registered voters, only 90,000 showed up at the polls. That limited number chose...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Melanie Miller earns GOP nomination for state rep. seat in landslide victory
ASHLAND — Melanie Miller became Ashland’s hometown hero Tuesday as unofficial results showed a landslide victory for the first-time political candidate. The Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center earned 62.3% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 during the state’s second primary.
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association president says understaffing in department is major concern
CLEVELAND — Overloaded, overworked and understaffed. That's what Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association President Jeff Follmer says they're up against during what's been a violent year thus far. "Our homicide units, our detective bureau, our sex crime units, domestic violence all getting overloaded with cases, and this plays a lot...
Shaker Heights needs to protect Sussex Center
Shaker Heights government has created a wave of anxiety in the Sussex neighborhood by announcing that it is reviewing “options” for the Sussex Center -- a former school now owned by the city. City officials have to realize something before bandying about ideas about the future of Sussex:...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock
The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Taxpayers shouldn’t get stuck with bill for poor planning on Global Center, jail or stadium
So the bright minds breaking the brain trust want to raze the jail or for a few million bucks, renovate it. Similar proposals would “officially merge” the Global Center for Health Innovation and the Marriott hotel with a skywalk, and to renovate or rebuild a new football stadium.
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
