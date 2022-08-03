'This was an ambush': Man called 911 to lure SC deputies into shooting, sheriff says

Read on wpde.com
Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road. "We've...
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in SC, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
wach.com
Police arrest suspect in illegal gambling operation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have arrested a man suspected of running an illegal gaming center out of a house on North Beltline Blvd. On Friday, 53-year-old Anthony Hopkins, was charged with one count each of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana (Second Offense). Police say they believe Hopkins had been running the gaming house for roughly two year.
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
WIS-TV
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department seeks help locating aggravated assault suspect
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hoping a surveillance video can help them track down a man wanted for shooting at someone outside of a gas station. According to investigators, the incident occurred July 22, just before 11:30 p.m., at the BP station at 806 Broad River...
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
police1.com
'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
abccolumbia.com
Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com
Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
wach.com
Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
