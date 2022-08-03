ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Aurora Fire Rescue was responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.

According to a tweet from AFR, a large smoke plume was visible from the fire burning in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive.

AFR confirmed three single-family homes were involved in the fire and were severely damaged. Residents of all three homes will be displaced, and the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming will help those residents tonight.

Crews said no injuries have been reported.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of what appeared to be severely burned structures that lacked exterior walls and roofing. Footage from the helicopter also showed what looked like a fire that was, for the most part, extinguished.

    Multiple homes are on fire in Aurora. (KDVR)
    Multiple homes are on fire in Aurora. (KDVR)
    Multiple homes are on fire in Aurora. (KDVR)
    Multiple homes are on fire in Aurora. (KDVR)
AFR asked drivers to stay away from the area as the crews, “need access to the neighborhood to protect life and property.”

Fire crews do not have any early indications of what caused the fire.

