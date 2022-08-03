California man sent to federal prison for traveling to Syracuse intending to engage in sexual conduct with a child

Read on www.localsyr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Christopher Block: Behind bars again
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police Department names award-winning officer as new deputy chief
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department has a new deputy chief. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Joe Cecile announced the promotion of Detective Sergeant Mark Rusin on Thursday, August 4 as the city’s new deputy chief. Rusin is known throughout the Syracuse Police Department and...
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Man stabbed in Destiny USA, police say
(UPDATE 8/4/2022 3:45 p.m.) — According to Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing in the store Against All Odds located inside Destiny USA on August 4, 2022, around 2 p.m. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach and was then taken to Upstate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
localsyr.com
Home invasion robbery in Solvay
(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
localsyr.com
Oswego County recognizes National Immunization Awareness Month
(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says that people need vaccinations throughout their lives and a good reminder is during the month of August, National Immunization Awareness Month. This month highlights the importance of getting vaccines and boosters to help you stay healthy. “We know the COVID-19 pandemic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
localsyr.com
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
localsyr.com
Catholic Charities to host House of Providence Awards
(WSYR-TV) — The work of Catholic Charities here in Onondaga County stretches back nearly 100 years. It was the dream of Bishop Daniel Curley to help folks facing hardships. Today, they help nearly 19,000 people a year. They could use some assistance providing that help, which is where their annual fundraiser, the House of Providence Awards, comes in.
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Upstate and Crouse holding discussion on merger
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health plan to hold two public community discussions about their intentions to merge. The plans were first announced in April 2022 and no details have been shared since. The first discussion will be held on Monday, August 15 at North...
localsyr.com
Tillie’s Touch holds annual school supply drive fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive. It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub. “This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of...
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Discussing the Aquarium and more with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of debate, the Onondaga County Legislature approved County Executive McMahon’s vision for an aquarium. McMahon joined Newsmakers to discuss the challenges he faced during the process and how the aquarium will change the area. While the aquarium has come to fruition, another...
localsyr.com
Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Water main break at N Geddes and Erie Blvd has been fixed
(UPDATE 8/6/2022 10:00 P.M.)— Crews tell NewsChannel 9 the valves have been turned back on, and residents should be getting water. The Syracuse Water department recommends residents turn on their cold water for about 45 minutes, and if water isn’t coming out of the faucet within that time, to call them at (315) 473-2860.
localsyr.com
Petit Branch Library parking lot is buzzing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Petit Branch Library in Syracuse’s Westcott neighborhood has plans to expand. “We’re adding a community room to the library, about 2,000 square feet,” said Branch Manager Carol Johnson. They’ve been planning for this for a while. Work is set to begin...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Spotted Duck Creamery
(WSYR-TV) — It’s ice cream season and NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus found a one-of-a-kind place in the Finger Lakes. Spotted Duck Creamery in Penn Yan has been called the best ice cream in Upstate N.Y. and the secret is the ducks. This is not your average ice cream, it’s technically not even Ice cream, it’s a custard made from duck eggs collected right behind the scoop shop.
Comments / 0