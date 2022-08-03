California man sent to federal prison for traveling to Syracuse intending to engage in sexual conduct with a child

(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.

SOLVAY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO