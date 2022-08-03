Former Kentucky Wildcat Tim Couch, ARH team up in flood relief efforts

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID being a major factor the last couple of seasons, the coaching tenure of Mike Jones has not been an easy one. “The last two years been really difficult,” Jones said. “COVID hurt us really hard. It was never a consistent lineup. We just never found we found a little consistency there at the end of the year. You know it takes a while to learn players and things like that. This has been the best year so far just stability the morale’s great and you know where just looking to improve everyday and just see what happens.”

POWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO