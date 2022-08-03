ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

‘We’re not giving up:’ Family of missing boater on Lake Murray searching for answers

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZjjJ_0h3ipmxz00

LAKE MURRAY , SC ( WJBF) – Three days after 32-year-old Terrance Butler of Edgefield County disappeared on the waters of Lake Murray, his family is still searching for answers.

“We need closure. We’re prepared on either end if it’s something we don’t want to hear, but we’re praying for a miracle,” Tierra Butler said.

Terrance Butler’s niece Tierra said he was on a boat with friends on Lake Murray Sunday when he fell overboard.

“Everything happened so fast. No one can really place exactly what happened, but they jumped in immediately after figuring out that he splashed in,” Butler said.

She said Butler is a loving father who was in the National Guard and worked at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

She calls him her rock — and the days since he went missing have been hard.

“So many of us loved Terrance. We just remember all the happy times. He’s always joyful, laughing. Just fun. He treats you like family if you aren’t already. He just loves his family.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina DNR have crews on the water using sonar to locate the body.

“Just not knowing where he is. That’s the biggest thing right there. The anticipation,” Butler’s sister Corinthian Butler said.

As the search continues, his family remains hopeful.

“I know it seems to be more of a slim chance because of the percentage as the days keep going, but we’re just not giving up. At the end of the day, we’re just not giving up,” Tierra Butler said.

