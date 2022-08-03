Country singer, T. Graham Brown, raising funds for KY flood relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who left Knoxville for Charlotte, North Carolina has gone missing. Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He has short brown hair and glasses. He is 6’3″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. Evans’...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO