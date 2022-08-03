Read on www.mashed.com
This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?
Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh
With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?
Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
It may be Krispy Kreme's birthday but they're the ones giving a gift to customers. In celebration of Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday, fans can score big with a dozen donuts for 85 cents. On Friday, head to the donut chain to enjoy a dozen donuts for 85 cents with the...
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
