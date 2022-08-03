Read on www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
7-Eleven acquires the delivery service Skipcart
Editors note: This story previously ran in Restaurant Business sister publication CSP News. Convenience-store chain 7-Eleven Inc. has acquired Skipcart, a startup that has developed a major network of drivers for the last-mile delivery of restaurant food, grocery, convenience-store and other goods in the United States, according to a report by The Information.
Food delivery defies inflation as sales chug along
The Bottom Line: The wars will be fought on mobile phones and in local markets rather than through big national discount deals. The Hawaii-based concept hopes to take its unique taro donuts to California. It just completed a $9 million investment round featuring investors like Tony Hawk and chef Christopher Kostow.
Fast food’s next value war will look a lot different
Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. The Hawaii-based concept hopes to take its unique taro donuts to California. It just completed a $9 million investment round featuring investors like Tony Hawk and chef Christopher Kostow. In Chicago, a...
Meat costs continue to plague Portillo's
Inflation continues to hound Portillo's. For the second straight quarter, the Chicago-based Italian beef chain said "unprecedented" commodity inflation took a bite out of its margins. Costs for beef, pork and chicken, it said, were particularly high—and are expected to remain elevated by 13% to 15% through the rest of the year.
Chuck E. Cheese to roll out cultural sensitivity training company wide
Chuck E. Cheese is rolling out company-wide cultural sensitivity training after an incident in New Jersey where one of the chain’s characters reportedly ignored a 2-year-old girl. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. "In the video, there were a bunch of Caucasian children who were...
Health-focused chain Everytable raises $55M in Series C funding
Everytable, the health-focused concept that prices its ready-to-eat meals by the neighborhood, has raised another $55 million to continue its expansion throughout California and New York City, the company said on Thursday. The Series C funding round was led by a trio of investment firms, Creadev, Desert Bloom Food Ventures...
Automated restaurant Speedy Eats inks deal for Picnic pizza bots
Speedy Eats, a fully automated drive-thru startup, has found its pizza chef. The Baton Rouge, La.-based company on Friday said it has a deal with Picnic Works to use its pizza-topping robots in its restaurants. Those restaurants are essentially high-tech vending machines that Speedy Eats plans to put in parking...
