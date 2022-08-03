ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WKRN

8 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Dickson County

Eight dogs and one cat were rescued from a home in Dickson County.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside

A woman is in custody after stealing an SUV with children inside in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

3-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Antioch

One person is dead following a crash in Antioch.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened at 3 p.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The man reportedly passed a note to a teller that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting

A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Evening News

Metro Nashville Police Department launched its Coffee with a Cold Case Friday. MNPD hopes to help people learn more about cases.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place

It's been two weeks since vendors were officially banned from most of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

MNPD School Safety Division launches soon

Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN voter fraud hotline

Tennessee has opened up a voter fraud hotline. Voters can report potential fraud directly to the state via text.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home

Rutherford County area Habitat for Humanity worked with Calvary Baptist Church to build the walls of a Habitat house in five hours.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2's Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Mental health support for Tennessee youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TN Voices provides statewide and national support for families and the systems that serve them, and now the nonprofit is launching a new app aimed at helping reach younger folks in Tennessee. Will Voss, COO of TN Voices joined News 2's Nickelle Smith on News...
TENNESSEE STATE

