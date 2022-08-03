Read on www.wkrn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WKRN
8 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Dickson County
Eight dogs and one cat were rescued from a home in Dickson County. TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 7, 2022. Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside. Investigation underway after body found in Wilson …. More security at Wilson...
WKRN
Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside
A woman is in custody after stealing an SUV with children inside in Murfreesboro. Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside. TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 7, 2022. Investigation underway after body found in Wilson …. More security at...
WKRN
3-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Antioch
One person is dead following a crash in Antioch. TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 7, 2022. Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside. Investigation underway after body found in Wilson …. More security at Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State …
WKRN
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened at 3 p.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The man reportedly passed a note to a teller that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
WKRN
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car. Now, Murfreesboro Police said they’re searching for a witness to the incident.
WKRN
Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home...
WKRN
News 2 Evening News
Metro Nashville Police Department launched its Coffee with a Cold Case Friday. MNPD hopes to help people learn more about cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
WKRN
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
It’s been two weeks since vendors were officially banned from most of downtown Nashville. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 7, 2022. Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside. Investigation underway...
WKRN
MNPD School Safety Division launches soon
Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to Nashville,...
WKRN
Rutherford County student hit and killed
A Rutherford County student was hit and killed on their first day of school. It happened after the student got off the school bus. The student was hit by a pickup truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found dead inside home, charges pending
An ongoing investigation in Putnam County has one family eager for justice. On Monday, deputies were called to a home on Dyer Long Road after receiving calls that a man had been shot.
WKRN
TN voter fraud hotline
Tennessee has opened up a voter fraud hotline. Voters can report potential fraud directly to the state via text. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to...
WKRN
Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
WKRN
Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home
Rutherford County area Habitat for Humanity worked with Calvary Baptist Church to build the walls of a Habitat house in five hours. TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 7, 2022. Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside. Investigation underway after...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
WKRN
Johnny Cash family continues search for answers in great niece’s murder
Nine years have passed since the death of Johnny Cash’s great niece, Courtney Cash. She was brutally murdered and put into a box at her home in Baxter, Tennessee.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mental health support for Tennessee youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TN Voices provides statewide and national support for families and the systems that serve them, and now the nonprofit is launching a new app aimed at helping reach younger folks in Tennessee. Will Voss, COO of TN Voices joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News...
Comments / 0