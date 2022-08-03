New York gun supporters continue to object to new laws

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN) — New gun laws signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will go into effect in September, including one that raises the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21.

But the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and gun proponents say the application process remains unclear, and may not be ready by September.

“We have received absolutely zero communication from the stat,” said Craig Serafini, owner of Upstate Guns and Ammo. “It’s pretty typical as a dealer. The state leaves it to us to figure it out on our own.”

Lucian Chalfen, director of Public Information at New York’s Office of Court Administration, said in a statement that “it is still too soon for us to codify what the new law will mean in practice.”

Tom King, executive director of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association says the new gun laws were ill planned. “The Governor had no idea what they were going to do,” he said.

“There were no bills, there were no procedures discussed,” he said. “This was so ill advised, but hey ya know, if you get your nose bent out of shape sometimes you do things stupid.”

The package of new gun laws signed by Hochul includes restricting locations where conceal and carry will not be allowed. These locations include airports, daycare, libraries, and polling sites. Additionally, businesses will need to display a sign saying whether guns are allowed.

