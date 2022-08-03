Only slightly cooler - if you want to call it that

Read on www.kwch.com
Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
Triple digit temps return today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we stopped just shy of the century mark on Thursday, but the triple digit train returns today and will keep on rolling this weekend. Highs between 100-105 all three days will feel a few degrees hotter when you factor in the humidity.
Severe drought levels impacting lawns and plants
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the heat, your grass may be looking a bit yellow. It’s a busy summer for Cathy Brady at Brady’s Nursery with multiple days hotter than 100 degrees. It’s causing issues for people’s trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns. Nearly 30% of Sedgwick...
Potentially dangerous heat in the forecast this weekend for Kansas
Dangerous heat for Kansas and elsewhere across the U.S., Sedgwick County under a heat advisory into Saturday evening. Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams.
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones. In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to provide aide in Ukraine. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022...
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Travel expert gives insight on fuel-price outlook
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans are finally starting to see some relief at the pump when they fill up their vehicles as the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline continues its steady decline. Thursday, Aug. 4, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Bid farewell to summer at the zoo, Old Cowtown
Summer break is drawing to a close but there’s still lots of fun to be had before school starts back up.
New look for visitors center at fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week.
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Emancipation celebration kicks off Friday evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Emancipation Celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in Hutchinson. Lots of activities are planned including the special dedication ceremony for a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The dedication will take place at the Chester I. Lewis Plaza at 12 E. 1st starting at 6 p.m. Also on Friday night will be the 3-point shootout along Washington near Avenue A, a jazz concert in Avenue A Park and a teen dance at the encampment building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.
