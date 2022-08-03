ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Only slightly cooler - if you want to call it that

By Ross Janssen
KWCH.com
 3 days ago
Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
Triple digit temps return today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we stopped just shy of the century mark on Thursday, but the triple digit train returns today and will keep on rolling this weekend. Highs between 100-105 all three days will feel a few degrees hotter when you factor in the humidity.
Severe drought levels impacting lawns and plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the heat, your grass may be looking a bit yellow. It’s a busy summer for Cathy Brady at Brady’s Nursery with multiple days hotter than 100 degrees. It’s causing issues for people’s trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns. Nearly 30% of Sedgwick...
Maize to host national Water skiing competition again

Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones. In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to provide aide in Ukraine. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022...
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Travel expert gives insight on fuel-price outlook

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans are finally starting to see some relief at the pump when they fill up their vehicles as the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline continues its steady decline. Thursday, Aug. 4, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was...
Hutch Post

New look for visitors center at fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
Restrooms vandalized again at Bunte Park

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The restrooms at Herman and Helen Bunte Park are closed again. This is after an unknown person or persons caused damage to the fixtures once again. It’s the second time in the past few months this has happened. Earlier in the spring, both restrooms at...
Emancipation celebration kicks off Friday evening in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Emancipation Celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in Hutchinson. Lots of activities are planned including the special dedication ceremony for a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The dedication will take place at the Chester I. Lewis Plaza at 12 E. 1st starting at 6 p.m. Also on Friday night will be the 3-point shootout along Washington near Avenue A, a jazz concert in Avenue A Park and a teen dance at the encampment building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

