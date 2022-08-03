ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 3 days ago
COdaisy
3d ago

Best be careful, the one by my house has DAILY WRECKS. Sometimes two or three. They are not timed correctly. Cars literally cannot get across the road from the time that it immediately turns yellow to red, and they are immediately snapped for a ticket, but if you put on your brakes to avoid the ticket, you get rear-ended. The intersection is too far, especially the one on Cheyenne. I contacted the police about this after I was rear-ended and they said they have nothing to do with it, it is a third party that is contracted with the city of Colorado Springs, apparently it is about money and not our safety.

