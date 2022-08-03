New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week

Read on www.kktv.com
Best be careful, the one by my house has DAILY WRECKS. Sometimes two or three. They are not timed correctly. Cars literally cannot get across the road from the time that it immediately turns yellow to red, and they are immediately snapped for a ticket, but if you put on your brakes to avoid the ticket, you get rear-ended. The intersection is too far, especially the one on Cheyenne. I contacted the police about this after I was rear-ended and they said they have nothing to do with it, it is a third party that is contracted with the city of Colorado Springs, apparently it is about money and not our safety.
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
