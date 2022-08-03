Anonymous donor commits to paying for new city pool in Pratt

Read on www.kwch.com
Related
KWCH.com
Vietnam War helicopter makes its way Veterans park in Sleepy Eye
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to provide aide in Ukraine. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Wichita-area company is helping with humanitarian efforts in...
KWCH.com
Fabpro Polymers confirms worker’s death at Kingman facility
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Fabpro Polymers confirmed a worker died Thursday at its Kingman facility in what the company described as “an incident on the production floor.”. The company said the Kingman facility is closed pending an investigation. “Nothing is more more important, and no commitment is more fundamental,...
KWCH.com
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to provide...
KWCH.com
Man killed in car vs bicycle crash in Hutchinson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old was killed Thursday night when his bicycle struck a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Severance Street in Hutchinson. The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. Heath Volkman was riding west on 10th Avenue when he struck a vehicle driving south on Severance. Volkman was...
Comments / 0