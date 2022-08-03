Read on www.wtsp.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
ZooTampa makes sure to keep the animals cool in the summer heat
TAMPA, Fla. — While we humans are certainly feeling the heat in Florida, we sometimes forget that animals are feeling it just as much. And no, we're not just talking about pets. Animals at ZooTampa at Lowry Park are feeling the rays from the Sunshine State in full force...
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
Beautiful People: Junior listens to what artwork the community wants in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — The University Area neighborhood is changing for the better. Over the last year, Junior Polo, originally from Haiti, is to thank for the artistic development in the community. Junior works for University Area CDC as an art teacher and he creates a lot of art, murals,...
'He has some fight in him': Young dolphin rescued from crab trap improving at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla — A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in late July at Clearwater Beach is still in critical condition, but improving, SeaWorld announced in a social media video Thursday. The rescue and rehabilitation team has been working around the clock to see the dolphin's health get...
'Live to see another day': Shark caught in crab trap set free by deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a lucky shark was set free by Pinellas County deputies after getting caught in a crab trap. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post they were flagged down by a citizen who reported the shark had been caught in the trap.
'Little Saint Nick:' How a local nonprofit helps ease a child's fear at the hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — For a child, going to a hospital isn't often a fun experience. It's cold, grown-ups are using big words you don't know — there are needles — and you may be there for longer than you'd like. Mom and dad probably left the house...
Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building
SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
WATCH: Video shows bold manatee chasing gator in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured by a man at a Sarasota park shows a manatee chasing an alligator. In the video, Dennis Osha records a manatee keeping an alligator in front of it as both animals swim across the water at Myakka River State Park. The Everglades Holiday...
Local man heads to court over fine for having umbrella on beach
BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man was brought to court on Thursday for using an umbrella on the beach. That's right — Pedro Redero was fined $150 for violating a rather unique town ordinance. "Never in my life I thought I'd come to criminal court...
Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day
TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
2 teens dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.
Deputies, turtle volunteers rescue dozens of lost sea turtle hatchlings
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of sea turtle hatchlings were found wandering around the lobby of a hotel on St. Pete Beach. Several hatchlings were also found in the parking lot and even inside a drain. Pinellas County deputies say they got a call from the hotel security...
Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m. Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m....
Protestors sleep outside St. Pete City Hall to draw rising rent awareness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A few dozen people spent the night sleeping outside of St. Petersburg City Hall on Wednesday as they push for leaders to take action on rising rent in the city. The demonstration was organized by the St. Petersburg Tenants Union. In a news release, St....
Here's a sneak peek of Sarasota's potential new city seal designs
SARASOTA, Fla. — The City of Sarasota is another step closer to nailing down its new look with six new city seal designs on the table. In May, local leaders launched a contest to create a new seal, accepting submissions from graphic designers to amateur sketch artists alike. A "diverse panel of community members" then used the results from a public survey to help them narrow down the top six options.
Tampa home 'uninhabitable' following early morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A home in Tampa is now "uninhabitable" following an early morning fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home on 66th Street near Broadway Avenue and 19th Avenue after a fire was reported. A spokesperson said 11 fire trucks...
Tampa Red Cross volunteer heads to flooded eastern Kentucky
WINCHESTER, Ky. — Red Cross volunteers from across the country have sprung into action to help the families devastated by flooding in Kentucky, including one man from right here in Tampa. Frank Hall, a volunteer from the organization's Tampa Bay chapter, hopped on a flight to Eastern Kentucky on...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
