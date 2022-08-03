ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
10 Tampa Bay

Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
10 Tampa Bay

Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
10 Tampa Bay

Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
10 Tampa Bay

2 teens dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.
10 Tampa Bay

Here's a sneak peek of Sarasota's potential new city seal designs

SARASOTA, Fla. — The City of Sarasota is another step closer to nailing down its new look with six new city seal designs on the table. In May, local leaders launched a contest to create a new seal, accepting submissions from graphic designers to amateur sketch artists alike. A "diverse panel of community members" then used the results from a public survey to help them narrow down the top six options.
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa home 'uninhabitable' following early morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A home in Tampa is now "uninhabitable" following an early morning fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home on 66th Street near Broadway Avenue and 19th Avenue after a fire was reported. A spokesperson said 11 fire trucks...
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

