SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO