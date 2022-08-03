Moon Knight Director and Oscar Isaac Might Have Just Revealed Season 2 Plans

Read on comicbook.com
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Top Gun: Maverick Just Took An Incredible Box Office Award Away From James Cameron's Titanic
It’s no secret that Joseph Kosinski’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick is an historic achievement, breathing extremely necessary life into an unpredictable movie market and making fans out of famous directors such as Quentin Tarantino, who filed his rave review when he appeared on the ReelBlend podcast. The question no longer is “Will Top Gun: Maverick be a hit?” The question is, “How big of a hit will it be once the dust finally has settled?” Well, one more major indicator fell this past weekend when the Top Gun sequel passed James Cameron’s Titanic as the highest-grossing domestic release in Paramount Studios history.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Does Bullet Train Have A Post-Credit Scene?
This weekend sees the release of Sony Picture's Bullet Train and you better believe that some spoilers follow! With a cast as big as it has (Brad Pitt stars, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and more) and a prime summer movie slot, one would assume that Sony is banking on this being one of their next franchises. To quickly answer your question, does Bullet train have a post-credit scene? The answer is no; however, there is a mid-credit scene that plays just a few seconds after the credits have begun to role.
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
Better Call Saul Set Decorator Reveals How They Recreated Iconic Breaking Bad Set
There are only two episodes left of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The latest episode of the series was titled "Breaking Bad" and featured some major excitement for fans of the first series. Warning: Better Call Saul Spoilers Ahead! Fans have been eager to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up before the final episode, and folks finally got their wish this week. The episode featured multiple flashbacks to the Breaking Bad era, including the early moment in Saul's relationship with Walt and Jesse when they kidnap him. The scene show's the aftermath of the kidnapping once the trio comes to an understanding, and they spend some time in the iconic Breaking Bad RV. During a recent chat with Variety, Better Call Saul's set decorator, Ashley Marsh, explained how they recreated the iconic set.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
Better Call Saul Writer Reveals Alternate Walter White Scene
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode. If Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) is the atomic bomb, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is Oppenheimer. Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad," returns to the moment criminal lawyer Saul takes on Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as clients. In the scene — set inside the "Krystal Ship" RV during the events of Breaking Bad's "Better Call Saul" episode — Saul involves himself in Walt and Jesse's amateur meth-cooking operation. And despite P.I. Mike's (Jonathan Banks) advice to steer clear of the cancer-stricken chemistry teacher turned meth manufacturer, Saul doesn't heed the warning.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
WWE Report Reveals New Details on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returns and USA Network Title Pitch
The Triple H era of WWE continued to deliver surprises on this week's SmackDown, as Drew McIntyre was blindsided by the returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and it looks as if they are targeting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline too. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that they've heard of a pitch within creative to insert Kross into the McIntyre and Reigns feud, specifically involving Kross in a match for one of Reigns' Titles instead of both Titles. The report also references a want from USA Network, which is tied to the bottlenecked Title scene.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes
Beavis and Butt-head are back, with creator Mike Judge releasing new episodes on Paramount+. In the past, the chuckling duo would often make fun of music videos that would play on MTV, and while they have returned to make fun of music videos and YouTube videos alike, a familiar boy band has wandered into their sights. "Dynamite" by BTS was on the table for the two delinquents as two new episodes arrived on Paramount's streaming service earlier today.
