Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing

By Darby McNally
 3 days ago
(Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty)

Lady Gaga’s former dog walker, who was shot in a violent attempt to steal the megastar’s three French Bulldogs last year, gave an emotional testimony during a hearing for one of the five people involved in the incident, as reported by Rolling Stone .

In his speech, Ryan Fischer detailed his critical injuries, including a collapsed lung, that resulted from the attack. The assailant, Jaylin White, hung his head during the testimony.

Emotional Testimony

“You left me bleeding out and gasping for my life,” explained Fischer in his testimony. He described how the incident left him in financial ruin, as his injuries left him unable to continue his dog walking business.

“I will lead a purposeful life that serves others and myself, and that’s my wish for you. My wish for you is the same. After you serve your time, if you want to make amends, find some meaning out of this. Find a life of purpose and serve those around you. That will mean more to me than any sort of time that you serve,” he said to White.

Assailant Pays a Price for Dognapping

A California judge sentenced White to four years in prison for his involvement in the crime. White, unlike the other alleged assailants, took a plea deal.

Last the public heard about this ongoing saga, authorities wrongfully released one of the alleged dognappers from prison, where he awaited trial. Authorities have yet to locate the runaway assailant, full name James Howard Jackson. Jackson is thought to be the assailant who shot Fischer. DogTime will continue to cover this story as it develops.

The post Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing appeared first on DogTime .

