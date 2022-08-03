ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEO Dick Johnson Reveals Foot Locker’s Hyper-Local Approach to Connect to Communities

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNI8I_0h3ioMbe00

Click here to read the full article.

Foot Locker Inc. is evolving its retail strategy, moving to meet the consumer across multiple channels. This strategy involves leaning into digital, pivoting to off-mall locations and overseeing a hyper-local store approach to connect with different communities of consumers.

“We went from being just a pure-play brick-and-mortar company to trying to create an omnichannel experience for the consumer that we know connects with us digitally,” said Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson at the FN CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday.

Foot Locker has said previously that it is banking on a strategic store reimagining plan that involves connecting to local consumers. The company stated in May that it is on track to open 100 new stores in 2022, including 27 WSS and 9 Atmos stores and 40 community-focused stores. Foot Locker also plans to close a total of 190 locations, bringing its store count down approximately 3% in 2022.

The retailer’s community or “local” focused stores connect with consumers through localized product assortments and events and activations. Foot Locker opened or converted nine of these concepts in Q1, bringing the total of this type of store to 70. The goal is to open 300 of these doors across the world within three years.

The purpose of these stores, Johnson explained, is to “drive a deeper engagement, not just a transaction,” with consumers.

That’s not to say the company is neglecting other channels of distribution.

“We’re going to be in malls for a long, long time,” Johnson said. However, he noted the crucial differences between the relationship with consumers at a mall versus a local store. For example, Johnson described the retail employees in these hyper-local stores as “icons” and “resident experts” with the power to connect to consumers in each neighborhood.

Whatever location a shopper visits, Johnson said the entire experience should be powered by an underlying strength in digital, which refers to features like a mobile checkout option, curbside pickup and other digital enhancements within stores.

When it comes to assortment, Johnson mentioned a shift toward the brands consumers are excited about. He called out some smaller but fast-growing names such as Hoka and On, as well as New Balance and Crocs. The clog brand, Johnson noted, has had notable recent success at Foot Locker.

“The consumer is about casual and choice,” Johnson said.

The 2022 FN CEO Summit is sponsored by FDRA NuORDER by Lightspeed and Aetrex .

Click through the gallery to see more from the 2022 FN CEO Summit.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Mall Giant Simon Is Bullish on Large Retail Centers, Even as Major Retailers Move to Standalone Stores

Click here to read the full article. The largest U.S. mall owner is doubling down on the message that brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay. Speaking with analysts in a second-quarter conference call on Monday, David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, said that physical retail is outpacing e-commerce globally and that demand for space in his company’s malls is “extremely strong.” The bullish messaging comes as consumer prices have soared to a more than 40-year high and after the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. Despite these headwinds, Simon said he...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit

Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences at FN’s CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina ​​Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and co-founder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, SVP and GMM of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks; and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Exclusive: Here’s How Kevin Bailey Plans to Reignite Growth at Vans

Click here to read the full article. To reignite the heat at Vans, VF Corp. recently tapped a familiar face to lead the brand: Kevin Bailey, who was president of Vans from 2009 to 2016 and most recently served as EVP of VF’s Asia-Pacific business. Bailey has assumed control at a time when Vans has produced less-than-stellar results. For instance, VF reported yesterday that Vans revenues were down 7% in its fiscal first quarter (or 4% in constant dollars), reaching $0.9 billion, dragged down by challenges in China due to lockdowns and store closures. In a call with investors, VF chairman,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Talk of the Flock: Retail and Footwear Execs Reveal Why Jeff Staple Is an In-Demand Collaborator

Click here to read the full article. Staple founder Jeff Staple has created a name for himself in the footwear and retail space over the past 25 years. He’s also worked with some of the biggest names within these industries — and he even made a few friends along the way. Below, retail and footwear executives from Puma, Timberland, Crocs and more reveal what makes Staple a great partner and why he’s is such an in-demand collaborator. Tim Brown, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Allbirds “Jeff was able to take our products and materials and spin it in his own unique way to make something...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

How Kurt Geiger’s CEO Plans to Grow the British Brand’s US Presence

Click here to read the full article. Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford is bullish on America. Despite a disappointing launch into the market in 2013, which included opening and then closing dozens of stores across the country, the British powerhouse is ready to move back into the U.S. once more. And this time, the brand has a new strategy and mindset. “I needed a bloody good reason to come back to America,” Clifford said at a presentation at the FN CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. “We knew we needed a plan.” In 2018, Kurt Geiger officially returned to the U.S. market...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Nike Channels Its Inner Super Hero With Its New Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers"

Nike has had its fair share of unorthodox silhouettes. One that arguably stands out the most is the Air Kukini, arriving in the year 2000 as part of the Swoosh’s experimental Alpha Project. Now following its “Pixel” edition of the Kukini earlier this month, the sportswear giant is presenting its anime-inspired “Mighty Swooshers” iteration.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"

Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Communities#Foot Locker Inc#The Fn Ceo Summit
hypebeast.com

Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
APPAREL
Footwear News

7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull

Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging

Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges

A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine

Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90

While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

4.2 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June, Job Openings Drop to 10.7 Million

Click here to read the full article. About 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.3 million people who left jobs in April, at a rate of 2.8%. Resignations decreased by 51,000 in construction and by 11,000 in leisure and hospitality. They increased by 14,000 in state and local government education and by 16,000 in retail trade. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, marking little...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Jeff Staple Reveals the Backstories Behind His Favorite Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Staple’s output as a collaborator is nothing short of legendary. His work in the sneaker space is well-known, which includes collabs with powerhouses Nike, New Balance, Puma and many others. But Staple’s efforts outside of sneakers, with companies like Crocs and Cole Haan, were also hits with his fans. The founder of the Staple brand, which is now 25, revealed his favorite collaborations to FN. Adidas “Adidas always said like, ‘We would love to collaborate with you, but the immense shadow of your collaborations with Nike makes it somewhat difficult to do it.’ People don’t know,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades

From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Allen Iverson’s Iconic Reebok Question Mid ‘Blue Toe’ Is Returning This Month

Click here to read the full article. The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” is back. One of the most beloved colorways of NBA icon Allen Iverson’s first-ever signature basketball shoe, which the baller debuted during his 1996-97 rookie season, will hit stores before month’s end. The most notable moment of Iverson wearing the “Blue Toe” shoes took place March 12, 1997, when he broke out his patented crossover against Michael Jordan, resulting in one of the most iconic moments in basketball history. The look is arriving at retail 25 years later with original design elements. The shoe will feature tumbled leather uppers,...
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy