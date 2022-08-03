Rockland County emergency crews share tips for staying safe in high heat

Rockland County emergency crews have tips on how to stay safe in high heat.

Chris Kear, director of Rockland Fire and Emergency Services, says one of the most important things you can do is stay hydrated.

“The key thing is for everybody, no matter what you're doing — whether you're at home, you're at work, you're outside working — you got to hydrate,” he says.

Kear also urges residents to check on elderly neighbors and keep energy use low when possible, such as at night or when you’re not home. This saves money and protects the power grid.

If you don’t have air conditioning, you can find the nearest cooling center to get relief.

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

RELATED: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat



Rockland County has issued an air quality health advisory for Thursday, Aug. 4. This prohibits county employees from using nonessential diesel-powered equipment and avoid gas powered ones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also urged New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat over the next few days.