13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County

By Blaise Gomez
 3 days ago

After months of gunfire, crime scenes and tragic losses in Orange County, authorities are increasing their efforts to crack down on illegal firearms.

Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.

Two of those arrested are minors and authorities say one is as young as 13-years-old.

“It’s very disturbing and very disheartening because of their age,” said Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler.

Hoovler says gun arrests are on the rise in the county by 10% and that more kids are carrying.

“If they’re involved in a criminal enterprise or drug operation, adults know if they have juveniles carry the guns, juveniles will automatically go to family court,” said Hoovler.

Hoovler says family court sentences for minors are much less severe compared to criminal cases involving adults.

The arrests are part of a disturbing trend among youth nationwide.

“A lot of people who used to settle a dispute with fists are now settling their disputes with guns,” said Hoovler. “Particularly our teenagers.”

In half of the cases, authorities say the firearms were loaded.

The gun recovered in Port Jervis had the serial number scratched off.

A total of 69 people have been arrested for illegal firearms in Orange County this year.

Authorities say last year there were 97 arrests.

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced on attempted murder charges

GOSHEN – A 20-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Friday to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty pleas to two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for two shooting incidents in the City of Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Theft, assault at Port Jervis pharmacy

PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis Police are investigating a theft and assault that occurred at the Walgreens store on Sunday, July 31. According to Police Chief William Worden, officers responded to the incident that was reported at around 2:15 p.m. that day. Worden said two men had entered the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment fire in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm

Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
