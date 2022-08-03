13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County

After months of gunfire, crime scenes and tragic losses in Orange County, authorities are increasing their efforts to crack down on illegal firearms.

Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.

Two of those arrested are minors and authorities say one is as young as 13-years-old.

“It’s very disturbing and very disheartening because of their age,” said Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler.

Hoovler says gun arrests are on the rise in the county by 10% and that more kids are carrying.

“If they’re involved in a criminal enterprise or drug operation, adults know if they have juveniles carry the guns, juveniles will automatically go to family court,” said Hoovler.

Hoovler says family court sentences for minors are much less severe compared to criminal cases involving adults.

The arrests are part of a disturbing trend among youth nationwide.

“A lot of people who used to settle a dispute with fists are now settling their disputes with guns,” said Hoovler. “Particularly our teenagers.”

In half of the cases, authorities say the firearms were loaded.

The gun recovered in Port Jervis had the serial number scratched off.

A total of 69 people have been arrested for illegal firearms in Orange County this year.

Authorities say last year there were 97 arrests.