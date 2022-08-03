Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired

Yonkers city officials have confirmed a city firefighter, who was one of 17 men arrested in a suspected child sex sting in Atlantic City, has been fired.

Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.

Atlantic City police say multiple men have been arrested since July 16 with assistance from concerned citizens.

The citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites. They would then confront the suspects and notify police.

At last report, Donofrio was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison.

In a statement, Yonkers Mayor Michael Spano called the charges appalling and nothing short of predatory.

Donofrio had been with the department since October 2020.