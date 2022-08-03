Electric cars a cost-effective alternative during a summer of high gas prices

With gas prices remaining volatile, electric vehicles can be an attractive option for Toledo drivers hoping to cut costs by avoiding the pump altogether.

An upcoming report by the American Automobile Association found that the electric vehicles were about 8 percent cheaper to own and operate than their gas-powered counterparts. Looking at fuel prices alone, charging up electric vehicles costs 74 percent less, according to Bob Kazmierczak, AAA director for the Central and Great Plains regions.

“Because overall it’s obviously cleaner to operate, there is less maintenance on an EV vehicle, those are some things that help as well,” Mr. Kazmierczak added.

Running on a battery-powered motor instead of a traditional internal combustion engine, EVs have become more common in recent years as an eco-friendly transportation option. It isn’t just Teslas anymore — most well-known global auto manufacturers have now released electric cars of their own.

There are 142 different electric car models are available today, said Gary Thompson, executive vice president of the Regional Growth Partnership of Northwest Ohio, which has a program to expand EV manufacturing in the state.

Although the EVs themselves often have a higher initial sticker price than traditional cars, this too may change in coming years as the scale of production grows.

“Manufacturers that are making electrical vehicles, they’re getting a little bit better every day, and they’re making investments in order to build them at a scale that traditional internal combustion vehicles are built, which should in the long run lower the cost and make them more affordable,” Mr. Thompson said.

According to Mr. Kazmierczak, current EVs are also less efficient on highways as compared to stop-and-go driving, and can lose range – the maximum distance traveled on a full battery – in colder weather.

EVs can be charged out of any electrical outlet in your home garage, using a standard cord included with the purchase of the car. A more powerful quick-charging system costs about $1600 to purchase and install, according to consulting firm Anderson Economic Group.

“Everybody thinks electricity is free, I don’t have to go to the gas station, but you do have to pay your electric bill,” said Mr. Thompson.

However, the cost of the residential electricity required by an electric vehicle is drastically less per mile than the price of gas.

Even taking into account the optional cost of the installation of a speedier charging port, drivers of electric cars spend significantly less on refueling than those who own gas-powered vehicles, said Brandon Lohmeyer, sales manager at Volkswagen of Perrysburg.

“You’re still far ahead of the gasoline,” Mr. Lohmeyer said.

According to Autoweek, a comparable model to the electric 2022 Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220, a gas-powered luxury sedan.

Measured in units of electrical energy known as kilowatt hours (kwh) instead of gallons, the “gas mileage” of the Tesla is about 0.25kwh per mile driven.

According to a May 2022 report by the Energy Information Administration, the price of residential electricity in Ohio averages at about 13.7 cents per kwh. Assuming that the driver charges their vehicle predominantly at home – most do, according to Mr. Kazmierczak – fueling up the Tesla enough to drive 100 miles would cost about $3.44.

Even if the driver only utilized Tesla’s commercial chargers, which hike prices up to 0.25 cents per kwh, the total cost of 100 miles worth of electricity would only be $6.25.

The Mercedes-Benz’ fuel economy is an average of 28 miles per gallon, according to combined city and highway driving estimates. Using the Ohio gas price average from Aug. 2., 2022, $3.904 per gallon according to AAA, this equates to $13.94 per 100 miles.

The highest average gas price recorded in Ohio this summer was $5.065 per gallon. At this point, driving 100 miles in the Mercedes-Benz would set the owner back $18.09 — more than five times the home-charged Tesla’s fuel cost.

According to Anderson Economic Group’s analysis, certain universities or businesses offer free EV chargers in their parking lots, allowing drivers to fill up their cars without spending a cent.

With rising gasoline prices, all interviewed said that they had absolutely noticed a growth in customer interest in purchasing electric cars.

However, the cheaper cost of fuel is just one factor among many motivating a larger shift towards electric power in the automotive industry, according to Mr. Lohmeyer.

“The writing’s on the wall, the industry has made multiple announcements that this is the way the future of the industry is going,” Mr. Lohmeyer said. “There’s certainly a lot more offerings out there of electric cars than there ever were before…it’s a change in perspective of what people are expecting to drive in the future, in addition to people being excited for the changeover from gas to electric.”

A Toledo resident, Mr. Thompson said he has seen a great increase recently in the number of “electrical vehicles in every shape, size, and model” around town.

“If you just pay attention to the streets of Toledo or all over Northwest Ohio, you’ll see a lot more Nissan Leafs or Teslas that are driving around,” he said.