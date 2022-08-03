ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic aircraft to offer flight tours

By The Blade
 2 days ago

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — A nearly 100-year-old aircraft is set to take flight and offer tours on Friday through Sunday from the Put-in-Bay Airport, 1494 Langram Rd., on South Bass Island, the Liberty Aviation Museum said.

The plane known as the “City of Port Clinton” will offer sight-seeing tours in tribute to the flight path that it made during the dawn of modern aviation, an announcement stated.

The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft is owned by the museum.

Ticketed passengers will experience an authentic example of this historic daily ride, as well as see glimpses of the Lake Erie Islands, Canada’s Pelee Island, Perry’s monument, and more, the announcement said.

Interested passengers can join the crew on these historic flights, the announcement stated. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All passengers should arrive before 4 p.m. Adult walk-up tickets are available for $85 or in advance for $80, children 17 and younger fly for $55. Contact www.flytheford.org for more information.

