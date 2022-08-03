ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Police open internal affairs investigation in arrest of Olympic boxer

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 2 days ago

The Toledo Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation surrounding the recent arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones.

Early Sunday morning, Ms. Jones was arrested by Toledo Police for resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. On Wednesday, Toledo Police Lt. Paul Davis said the department has opened an internal affairs investigation surrounding the arrest. Per the terms of a collective bargaining agreement, Lieutenant Davis said he could not release the arrest report.

Ms. Jones, 24, was released from jail six hours after her arrest. On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to each charge in Toledo Municipal Court. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Both Ms. Jones and her manager declined to comment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court affidavits, police were in the middle of dispersing a “large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct” when they arrested Ms. Jones. The location of the scene was redacted from documents, and no further information was given on the scene or the conduct.

In the affidavit, police stated that Ms. Jones failed to disperse when ordered, tried to get between officers and other people at the scene, and resisted arrest by pulling away while being handcuffed. The signing officer on each affidavit was the same — Officer Savannah Kill.

On the Lucas County Corrections Center’s booking summary, two other people were arrested and subsequently released around the same times as Ms. Jones — Clarence Jordan, 25, was charged with failure to disperse, and Kenneth White, 25, was charged with failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

Ms. Jones’ case has been assigned to municipal Judge Michelle Wagner, and a prosecutor pretrial is set for 9:50 a.m. Aug. 30.

Ms. Jones won a Bronze medal for boxing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz honored her with a parade and a key to the city that same year.

Jeff Devore
2d ago

Olympic medalist or not, if she would have listened to police and followed their orders she would not have been arrested, it's that plain and simple.

Jay That Boat Guy
2d ago

Typical Toledo cops flexing their authority guarantee she's innocent Lucky society isn't the judge because society likes to judge people before they've even had their day in court were innocent until proven guilty...

