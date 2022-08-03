GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

Read on abc7amarillo.com
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
School districts scramble to find more bus drivers, hoping to save door-to-door routes
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — With the start of school just weeks away, there's a search underway for bus drivers, and one district in northern Michigan may have to make some tough decisions. Leland Public School in northern Michigan currently has four bus drivers, and two are part-time. The...
New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday begins in time for back-to-school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday in Oklahoma. The 4.5% sales tax is waived on clothing, footwear, and items under $100 at retailers just in time for back-to-school shopping. In addition to no sales tax, plenty of locations have decided to also run deals on...
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
