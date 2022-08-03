ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angela Bird
3d ago

When I was in high school in the eighties we had a strict dress code shorts had to be knee length and boys had to have their pants pulled up with a belt! Our youth is our present and future and we must lead them the right way with their minds and not their bodies and fashion

Angela Bird
3d ago

They should not be upset they should be teaching their children that it’s a appropriate way for them to dress up and I agree with the dress code because some of the young girls dress like they are on the beach their shorts are to short and their belly out is not appropriate for school! We don’t want teachers getting tempted and other students and schools are for learning to be professional not provocative and unconcerned about their actions! I have a student at OHS and he even says that he thinks the parents should monitor their daughters clothes and I agree I also agree with the language on some of the clothes but hopefully the parents and students follow the rules and have a great year

