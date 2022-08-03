ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal

A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Demonstration At 3rd District Supervisorial Candidates Forum

MALIBU—On Sunday, July 31, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors forum held in Malibu at the Malibu Library were met with about 20 protestors who were protesting mask and vaccine requirements needed for the event. The protest was organized by Free WeHo, an organization that describes themselves as a...
MALIBU, CA
Canyon News

Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall

SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Canyon News

Inmate Escapes In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 7 a.m., an inmate escaped custody the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot into a residential area and a manhunt ensued. Officers blocked off the perimeter of the area and began combing the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedesertreview.com

Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

