Read on www.canyon-news.com
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
Canyon News
Demonstration At 3rd District Supervisorial Candidates Forum
MALIBU—On Sunday, July 31, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors forum held in Malibu at the Malibu Library were met with about 20 protestors who were protesting mask and vaccine requirements needed for the event. The protest was organized by Free WeHo, an organization that describes themselves as a...
Canyon News
Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall
SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
Canyon News
Inmate Escapes In West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 7 a.m., an inmate escaped custody the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot into a residential area and a manhunt ensued. Officers blocked off the perimeter of the area and began combing the streets.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A memorial of candles and flowers grew at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
Canyon News
Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape
An Oxnard man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years for kidnapping with intent to rape after multiple witnesses observed him driving with a young woman trapped in the trunk of his car. The post Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
foxla.com
'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
Comments / 0