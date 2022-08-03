CAU becomes first HBCU to get $10M for data science program

Clark Atlanta University is making history by being awarded a $10 million grant to bring data science to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ALL IN: The Fig)

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University is making history by being awarded a $10 million grant to bring data science to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The grant will allow the university to establish the program under the National Data Science Alliance or NDSA.

By 2027, the NDSA will expand the number of Black people earning data science credentials by no fewer than 20,000. They also intend to grow data science research that promotes social justice and helps stop iniquity.

“This is a monumental accomplishment for the HBCU community as a whole. Clark Atlanta University has deep roots in conducting data science research that promotes equity, including the seminal works of scholar and former faculty member W.E.B. Du Bois on these hallowed ground,” CAU President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. said.

The NDSA plans to push engagement to all HBCUs with industry and academic partnership in order to expand involvement and boost social justice in data science.

“We are excited that many HBCUs will collaborate with us to develop new equity-based discoveries in data science and expand student pathways that will change the face of data science,” said. Washington, the mastermind behind the NDSA.

