Read on www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen Walters
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Man severely hurt after downtown shooting, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in downtown Memphis Saturday evening. At approximately 5:25 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One critical following downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
actionnews5.com
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
Man found dead in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
actionnews5.com
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested after woman fatally shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced […]
MPD: Teen charged after trying to drag race with undercover cop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been charged after police say he tried to drag race with an undercover officer. According to Memphis Police, officers were driving on South Perkins Road Thursday night when they saw a light blue Dodge Charger that fit the description of a vehicle that attempted to drag race an undercover unit […]
Suspect wanted nearly two years after East Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A suspect has been identified in an East Memphis homicide nearly two years later. According to Memphis Police, Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide that took place Nov. 12, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting on Patterson Street after a man contacted police saying he and […]
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
actionnews5.com
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s. On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry. The men ran out of...
MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store. Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
Suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery at AutoZone, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities are seeking information about four men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local AutoZone. The robbery happened July 29 at the AutoZone at 3343 Winchester Rd. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), three men armed with assault rifles entered the...
Two Memphis women charged after dogs found dead in abandoned apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South women face animal cruelty charges after two dead dogs were found in their abandoned Apartment. Ruby Gray and Dileona Taylor are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Taylor remains in the Shelby County Jail. Gray is out on bond. Both are due back in court Aug. 8.
Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
Man in critical condition after shooting outside restaurant, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a local restaurant. The shooting happened near Ubee’s at 521 S. Highland late Thursday night. Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting at 11:48 p.m. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the incident came...
Mississippi man accused of shooting own father in back captured after two-day search
A man accused of shooting his father in the back was arrested Thursday after a two-day manhunt, Mississippi sheriff’s office deputies reported. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Markevious Robinson who police say shot his own father in the back during an argument Tuesday at a mobile home.
Comments / 2