Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One critical following downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
actionnews5.com

Man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after woman fatally shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Teen charged after trying to drag race with undercover cop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been charged after police say he tried to drag race with an undercover officer. According to Memphis Police, officers were driving on South Perkins Road Thursday night when they saw a light blue Dodge Charger that fit the description of a vehicle that attempted to drag race an undercover unit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted nearly two years after East Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A suspect has been identified in an East Memphis homicide nearly two years later. According to Memphis Police, Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide that took place Nov. 12, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting on Patterson Street after a man contacted police saying he and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN

