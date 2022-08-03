ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson Co. teachers learn active shooter safety training

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMJ5X_0h3ikDWH00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jackson County’s back-to-school training for teachers included active shooter safety training.

Inflation, supply chain issues affecting back-to-school shopping

All 525 teachers participated in Wednesday’s session, which involved hands-on first aid training, knowing where to locate safety equipment, and learning how to best protect students.

Second-grade teacher Megan Trimble said she is grateful the district puts on these workshops.

“We want to have these trainings so we know what to do and our children and our parents feel safe in the environment they are in so they can learn and not have to worry about these kinds of things because we are already planned and prepared,” Trimble said.

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

Fifth-grade teacher DJ Gray believes it’s all about being prepared.

“The day and age that we are living in now, of course, we need to be mindful of all the things that are happening and the most important thing is the safety of our students so we need to know these types of things,” Gray said. “We are such a small-knit community. Everybody does know everybody, but you never know what might happen in this day and age so we do need to know these things.”

They also reviewed other school district precautions, like one entrance to schools, staff ID badges, at least one school resource deputy on each campus, visitor check-in, and mental health counselors at all schools.

“We have a lot of great things happening in this district, but safety needs to be at the top of the list,” Jackson County Risk Assessment and Safety Director Hunter Nolen said.

New this year, school resource deputies will be checking to see if teachers have locked their classroom doors during instruction time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Church gives out 275 backpacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rock Solid Church hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday morning in hopes of specifically helping students of Waller Elementary. This is the second year the church has held a backpack giveaway event “Last year was the first year that we started this program and it was such a success,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers

With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jackson County, FL
Government
City
Marianna, FL
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
mypanhandle.com

FL Dept. of Corrections hiring for multiple positions across the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is looking for people who want to start a career in the corrections field. Recruiters looked for possible recruits during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Gulf Coast State College. Their biggest need is for corrections officers, and...
WMBB

Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation.  Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local man organizing drive for Kentucky flood victims

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The people of Eastern Kentucky are still reeling from last week’s devastating flooding. At least 37 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed. Calhoun County pastor and Free Will Baptist Relief Regional Director Allan Austin is no stranger to disaster relief, and this weekend, he will be […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Rooms With A Purpose looking for volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help. Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses. “Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Training#Active Shooter#Mental Health#Safety Equipment#Jackson Co
WMBB

Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Possum Festival attracts large crowds for 53rd year

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the time of the summer when a Washington County town pays tribute to a certain marsupial. The 53rd annual Possum Festival took place in Wausau on Saturday, and just about the whole community came out to partake in the festivities. “This parade is really awesome,” festival-goer James Anderson said. “My […]
WAUSAU, FL
WMBB

Bus drivers urge motorists to be aware of stopped buses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools bus drivers are preparing for the upcoming school year with training this week.  School administrators urge drivers to be careful on the roads for the next couple of weeks as students figure out which bus stop they get off at.  “It’s a little bit organized chaos,” Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

FHP campaigns for child safety as pupils head back to school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – When school doors open in August, it means some adjustments for drivers. The Florida Highway Patrol began its child safety campaign on August 1. Troopers said when parents practice proper driving safety, their kids take notice. “You just wanna encourage parents to utilize their seat belt and lead by example […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

PCBPD Chief reflects on his first year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez has been in his position for over a year now. He reflected on his first year as the Chief. His first year was a busy one and an adjustment from the previous positions he held in law enforcement. “Has it been a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Lawyer’s advice for teachers on Florida’s LGBTQ, race theory laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District’s teachers head back to the classroom, they must navigate two new laws that govern their interaction with students. Florida’s parental rights bill, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. District officials said they […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
WMBB

New BDS Police Chief has big plans for his first year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school just a week and a half away, teachers returned to the classroom on Monday. This year Bay District Schools welcomed a new Police Chief.  Doug Boortz took over for Mike Jones who retired after 26 years in the spring. Jones oversaw day-to-day operations while also ensuring that school […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy