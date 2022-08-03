Jackson Co. teachers learn active shooter safety training

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jackson County’s back-to-school training for teachers included active shooter safety training.

All 525 teachers participated in Wednesday’s session, which involved hands-on first aid training, knowing where to locate safety equipment, and learning how to best protect students.

Second-grade teacher Megan Trimble said she is grateful the district puts on these workshops.

“We want to have these trainings so we know what to do and our children and our parents feel safe in the environment they are in so they can learn and not have to worry about these kinds of things because we are already planned and prepared,” Trimble said.

Fifth-grade teacher DJ Gray believes it’s all about being prepared.

“The day and age that we are living in now, of course, we need to be mindful of all the things that are happening and the most important thing is the safety of our students so we need to know these types of things,” Gray said. “We are such a small-knit community. Everybody does know everybody, but you never know what might happen in this day and age so we do need to know these things.”

They also reviewed other school district precautions, like one entrance to schools, staff ID badges, at least one school resource deputy on each campus, visitor check-in, and mental health counselors at all schools.

“We have a lot of great things happening in this district, but safety needs to be at the top of the list,” Jackson County Risk Assessment and Safety Director Hunter Nolen said.

New this year, school resource deputies will be checking to see if teachers have locked their classroom doors during instruction time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.