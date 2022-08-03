ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Here's what led to an arrest in a two-year-long murder investigation

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 3 days ago
MyWabashValley.com

3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
CHARLESTON, IL
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Child's death under investigation in Knox County

The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed

ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
ODON, IN
WTHI

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
WAND TV

Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
PARIS, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN
WTHI

Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

