Here's what led to an arrest in a two-year-long murder investigation

WTHI
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
MyWabashValley.com
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
WTHI
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
WTHI
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
wevv.com
Child's death under investigation in Knox County
The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
wbiw.com
Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed
ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
WTHI
Services for Indiana police officer killed in the line of duty set for Friday and Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The visitation for Indiana police officer Noah Shahnavaz happens on Friday, with his funeral set for Saturday. The Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Having suffered similar losses with Officers Brent Long, Rob Pitts and Greg Ferency, we talked with the...
WLFI.com
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court. We are learning more about a Sunday night...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out […]
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
WTHI
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
WTHI
Terre Haute woman charged after allegedly punching two-year-old in the face
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is in jail after police say she punched a two-year-old in the face. The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Raesha Stevens. According to court documents, Stevens had approached a woman as she was getting her two-year-old child out of her car. Police say...
WTHI
Doctors to evaluate Vigo County man ahead of September murder trial
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're following new information in a Vigo County murder case. Two doctors will evaluate Michael Wilson, a man accused of murdering his mother. In June, attorneys for Wilson said they intend to assert a defense of mental disease or defect. The doctors will determine if...
