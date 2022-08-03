ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension

The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Storm chaser invites FOX 35 Storm Team along for the ride

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - While most people look to avoid severe weather, 21-year-old storm chaser Logan Parham actively seeks it out. "This road right back here in 2019 I intercepted a tornado right there at that intersection," said Logan, who credits his love for weather to summer storms in Florida. As a kid, he’d watch every storm out his window.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weekend forecast: Will it rain in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, and touch cooler along the beaches. A bit of drier air has arrived, so rain chances will be on the lowest along the coast-highest in the Western Peninsula closer to I-75.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail

Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: August 4, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a relatively quiet overnight into Friday. The chance of afternoon showers increases through Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
