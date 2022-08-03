Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
Storm chaser invites FOX 35 Storm Team along for the ride
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - While most people look to avoid severe weather, 21-year-old storm chaser Logan Parham actively seeks it out. "This road right back here in 2019 I intercepted a tornado right there at that intersection," said Logan, who credits his love for weather to summer storms in Florida. As a kid, he’d watch every storm out his window.
Now that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is suspended — what's next?
TAMPA, Fla. - After Gov. Ron DeSantis' explosive announcement to remove the Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew Warren, a local judge was tapped to replace him during his suspension and the Republican-controlled Florida Senate must decide whether to reinstate Warren. Ahead of Thursday's press conference in Tampa, there appeared to...
Coast Guard crews rescue 8 people, recover 2 bodies off Florida Keys; 5 still missing
KEY WEST, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for several missing people in the waters off the Florida Keys. Coast Guard crews along with Customs and Border Protection agents and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the Lower Keys Friday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of people in the water.
Orlando weekend forecast: Will it rain in Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, and touch cooler along the beaches. A bit of drier air has arrived, so rain chances will be on the lowest along the coast-highest in the Western Peninsula closer to I-75.
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. Clarke was in need of a laptop for a final project on which he was working. The laptop was shown to be delivered, but Clarke never signed for it.
North Carolina school district wants to put AR-15 in every school to prepare for possible shooters
ORLANDO, Fla. - The school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
Weather Forecast: August 4, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a relatively quiet overnight into Friday. The chance of afternoon showers increases through Sunday.
Los Angeles driver speeding through intersection kills 6, including pregnant woman, in fiery crash
The female driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that plowed into a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery multi-car crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, was arrested on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Criminal charges are pending against 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine...
