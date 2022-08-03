Read on www.effinghamradio.com
Roy “Dean” Voyles, 79
Roy “Dean” Voyles, 79, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Dean was born on January 9, 1943, in Decatur, the son of Roy and Nancy (Tippit) Voyles. He was a 1961 graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. Dean married Phyllis White in June 2004. He was a truck driver for many years. Dean was a longtime member of the Shriner (Ansar Shriners), Jackson Masonic Lodge #53, Moose Lodge 1294 and VFW Post 4829, all of Shelbyville. He enjoyed motorcycling, tractor pulls and fishing.
EIU Releases Spring 2022 Honors List
Charleston, IL-(Effingham Radio)-One hundred and eighty-eight Eastern Illinois University students earned a spot on the university’s spring 2022 honors list. Those students included:. Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA) Adams, Allyssa B. – English – Oblong, IL. Adediran, Adeboye O. – Accounting; Business Analytics – Washington,...
Effingham County Man’s Body Being Returned Home From Pearl Harbor After 81 Years
An Effingham County soldier is returning home 81 years after he was killed in action at the Attack on Pearl Harbor. The following is being released by the Effingham County Courthouse Museum on their Facebook Page:. “81 Years Later Keith Tipsword Is Coming Home. The USS West Virginia (BB-48) was...
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 37 year old Cody J. Sapp of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for theft/unauthorized control <$500. Cody was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding...
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Andrea E. Bruels of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license revoked. Andrea posted $275 and was released. Illinois State Police arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for a Fayette County FTA warrant for attachment for...
Amtrak Station Celebration In Effingham Coming Up On Tuesday
Ribbon–cutting for multi–million–dollar improvement this Tuesday afternoon. Local leaders in Effingham and Amtrak officials will celebrate the completion of a $2.5 million improvement of our station with a ribbon–cutting this Tuesday afternoon. Our Illinois subcontractors will also be recognized at the event. To date, Amtrak has...
Effingham County Fair Announces Updated Shuttle Information
The Effingham County Fair has announced shuttle service will be available today for travel to and from the fairgrounds. Bus shuttles will be running all day today to and from Altamont Community High School, and from Altamont Grade School. Shuttles will be running today from the Altamont Bleacher Factory and from the The Equity Altamont location after 4:30pm.
Effingham Unit #40 Facilities/Transportation Committee Meeting Provides Updates On Upcoming Projects
Numerous upcoming projects were discussed at the Facilities/Transportation Committee Meeting yesterday. New batting cages are on the list of projects for this fiscal year. The Committee heard from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox about the plan to put two batting cages at the girls softball field, and turf will be installed at all batting cages at all Unit #40 district locations. Also discussed was the need to update the welding shop with new capture hoods over each welding station instead of the current ductwork that does not capture all the fumes. The project was proposed by Entec, who sent a representative to investigate what work would be best.
Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70
The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
City Council Discusses Golf Cart Use In City At Tuesday’s Meeting
Effingham’s City Council went in depth with discussions regarding golf cart use in town. Most of the Council members are on board with the idea in a limited fashion, keeping the golf carts off the main highways and only allowing them on roads with 30mph speed limit or less. Members Merv Gillenwater and Hank Stephens expressed their reservations about the move. Gillenwater stated that those already using the golf carts in town now will not follow the rules of limited street access. Mayor Mike Schutzbach said that the trends are pointing toward this move, stating that other local communities have implemented use of golf carts and it has gone smoothly. There was also concern about enforcement of the rules, and if the police would have the manpower to take on this change. The discussion ended with the Council pushing off more discussion to the next meeting.
Total Rainfall From Tuesday’s Storms Over 1.5 Inches
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 AM the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) discharged for 1.2 hours for a total flow of 0.942 million gallons (MG). It rained approximately 1.20 inches over 1.0 hour to cause this discharge.
