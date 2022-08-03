City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding

Read on www.kfvs12.com
KFVS12
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
KFVS12
SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. State investigators will be called to...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding. On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank expands with Jackson location
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson. Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”
KFVS12
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ll top off the weekend with another hot and humid but, mainly quiet, day. There is a hint that we may have a few more thunderstorms around this afternoon, but they still look to be isolated. Otherwise, Brian Alworth has official highs at about...
KFVS12
Kids showcase calves in event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the 28th SEMO Prospect Steer and Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. The event drew people of all ages to Arena Park at the SEMO Fair Grounds where children were a part of a showmanship demonstration with their calves. Families...
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
gladstonedispatch.com
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
21 people rescued from floodwaters in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple people were rescued from flood waters Thursday morning in Madison County, Missouri. Water was getting into residences along Saline Creek in Fredericktown. The Little St. Francis River in Fredericktown is nearly over its flood stage. The Fredericktown Fire Department said they’ve “been handling a high number of calls beginning at […]
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters provided a blast of cool relief for kids wanting to escape the heat on Friday afternoon, August 5. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department rolled out the hoses, not to put out a fire, but to cool off some neighborhood kids. Firefighter Marcus...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
