SLED: Goose Creek officers charged in sexual exploitation of minor investigation

GEORGETOWN — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh early Aug. 5 after a friend attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense. The boy was walking down Carlos Drive in the Pleasant Hill community around 2 a.m. with an 18-year-old friend when a neighbor's dog started chasing them, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The two jumped over a nearby ditch to get away from the dog, but the 15-year-old slipped and fell.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO