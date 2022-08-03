SLED: Goose Creek officers charged in sexual exploitation of minor investigation

Read on www.counton2.com
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
The Post and Courier
Man's drug arrest leads to murder charge in killing near North Charleston
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on allegations he shot another man found dead in a car last month in the Ashley Heights neighborhood. Vinson Lenard Robinson was charged Aug. 5 with murder in Desmond Miller's killing on Winchester Street near South Oakridge Circle. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
live5news.com
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
live5news.com
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
Orangeburg County couple suing after encounter with police officers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg couple is suing the Towns of Holly Hill and Santee after they say they were forced out of their house in the middle of the night at gunpoint, handcuffed, and held unlawfully law enforcement. The couple’s attorney says they want answers nearly two years later. “Mr. Glover and Ms. […]
The Post and Courier
Juvenile wounded in Pleasant Hill shooting
GEORGETOWN — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh early Aug. 5 after a friend attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense. The boy was walking down Carlos Drive in the Pleasant Hill community around 2 a.m. with an 18-year-old friend when a neighbor's dog started chasing them, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The two jumped over a nearby ditch to get away from the dog, but the 15-year-old slipped and fell.
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
Police searching for vulnerable adult last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department needs your help in finding a missing vulnerable adult. Gabrielle D. Smith, 24, was last seen on July 27 at a Lindo Terrace location. Police say Smith suffers from a mental illness and “is having grandiose delusions about being trafficked.” Authorities also noted Smith to […]
WLOS.com
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
Photos: FBI Hostage Rescue Team conducts training in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week. Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands. The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty […]
