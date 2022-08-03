ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting at Center of the Universe

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uorqh_0h3ihPl800

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near the Center of the Universe in Tulsa.

Dusty Stevens was arrested Monday, weeks after the shooting happened. Police say Stevens admitted to firing the first shot that led to a shootout on July 17.

Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul says the shootout left 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo dead.

An affidavit in the case says Stevens was with McAdoo and a large group of juveniles and young adults when an argument broke out. So, Stevens and McAdoo decided to leave.

The affidavit continues on to say that security video from the area showed the group throwing things at McAdoo’s car. As they drove away, the affidavit says Stevens began to shoot at the group from the passenger seat of McAdoo’s car while they drove south down Boston Avenue.

People in the group then returned fire, according to the affidavit. One of those bullets struck McAdoo in the back of the head, killing her.

“She was a victim. She didn’t have to be a victim,” Officer Baul says.

Stevens originally told police that the other group started the gunfight. However, the affidavit says he later admitted to being “fed up” with the crowd and fired the first shots. Stevens also admitted to throwing the gun he used out of the car’s window. Police have yet to find that gun.

Police are still looking for more information and are asking anyone involved, or anyone with more information, to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

