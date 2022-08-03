Death of 61-year-old woman near North Mountain Park believed to be heat-related

A 61-year-old woman died, possibly from heat reasons, after being found unresponsive in the North Mountain Park area on July 26, according to Phoenix police.

Officers found Karen O'conner unresponsive near 7th and Peoria avenues, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. She was later pronounced dead.

Bower said heat is believed to be the cause of O'conner's death. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Less than a week after O'conner was found, officers responded to a report of human remains found near the same area of North Mountain Park. Bower said those remains were found on Monday around 8:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Detectives and the County Medical Examiner Office were working on identifying the remains.

