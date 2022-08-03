GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

Read on newschannel9.com
Related
WTVC
'Political stunt': Florida state attorney fires back at DeSantis following suspension
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to sideline a state attorney for what he calls a "woke" agenda, accusing him of failing to prosecute certain crimes. The major shakeup has sent shockwaves across the state. In an executive order issued by DeSantis Thursday, he charged State...
WTVC
The 2022 Tennessee election results for August 4th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 2022 general election results will be coming in soon across the Tennessee portion of our viewing area. Some notable races include Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County DA, school board, and commission seats. Get the latest election results here. Follow us on Facebook. Follow us on...
WTVC
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
WTVC
Update: Body of missing Tennessee man found off remote trail in GSMNP, officials say
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: The body of missing Tennessee man Bryce Evans was found just after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in a remote section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Balsam Mountain. Park Rangers located his vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Metro Atlanta man wanted in 2 counties for exposing himself and rubbing against women
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted in two counties for exposing himself and rubbing up against women across the metro Atlanta area, according to WSB-TV. Gwinnett police say multiple women have reported this happened to them at the Mall of Georgia and stores nearby. Dawson County authorities...
WTVC
When doctors say you should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster
The Alabama Department of Public Health is now changing how often they report coronavirus case numbers. The state will now updating their COVID-19 dashboard once a week on Thursdays. The Alabama Department of Public Health explains they moved to a weekly update schedule to be consistent with the Center for...
Comments / 0