ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

By WSBT Staff, The National Desk
WJLA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart County, IN
Accidents
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WJLA

Be a Culpeper Local Week

Washington ABC7 — In Virginia, small businesses will have deals and steals just in time for the Commonwealth's tax-free weekend. Winona Pritts, Development Coordinator for Culpeper County's Economic Division told us it will all center around 'Be A Culpeper Local' Week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gop

Comments / 0

Community Policy