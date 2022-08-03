ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Earthquake damage in Cushing (Courtesy Spears Family)

CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016.

Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals.

“The earthquake hit and actually crashed in the parapet wall from the building next door,” said Geoffrey Beasley, a business owner.

If you know where to look, you can still see the damage.

“The movie theater sat, unoccupied and unrepaired for months and months,” Beasley said.

Beasley owns the Dunkin Theater which took a hard hit. He bought it several months after the hit and only now is he seeing the fruits of his labor.

“It was a massive three-year plus remodel, so we opened last year in 2021,” Beasley said.

Now, the Pawnee County District Court has signed off on a class-action settlement with the earthquakes near Cushing and Pawnee in 2016 and 2017. It was reached with Eagle Road Oil LLC for $850,000 which is now available for the people of Cushing.

The company denies all allegations that its wastewater disposal wells played a role in the quakes.

“There’s some businesses that I think are probably still closed as a result because there was just too much damage,” said Jeff Kuhn, Payne County Emergency Manager.

Kuhn was on the clock the day of the earthquake in Cushing and remembers the people in the Cimmaron Tower in the middle of town.

“That building was so heavily damaged that we had to move them out, we had to set up a shelter for them,” Kuhn said.

In the last few weeks, there have been some small rumbles underground.

“We’ve had some tremors, and so those things always cause a heightened sense of alert for us,” said Terry Brannon, Cushing City Manager.

Although the settlement was reached against one company, the lawsuit will continue with Cummings Oil Company, Territory Resources, LLC and EnerVest Operating LLC.

