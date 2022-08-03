ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Francisco Rivera-Montanez Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

A man who "intentionally struck" a motorcyclist and drove over him in central Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene, police state in a release on Wednesday, August 3.

Francisco Rivera-Montanez, 45, is wanted for attempted homicide in connection to this serious incident, police say.

Harrisburg Bureau of police officers were first called to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the the 200 block of South 17th Street on Friday, July 22, according to the release.

Upon the arrival the officers found a man who had been driving his motorcycle north had been "approached... from behind and intentionally struck, knocking the operator off," police say.

Rivera-Montanez, then took his SUV and drove it over both the motorcycle and the man who had been riding it, police explain in the release.

Rivera-Montanez then fled the scene, according to the police.

The motorcyclist was was taken to a local hospital.

Rivera-Montanez is wanted for Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), and Recklessly Endangering Anther Person.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Montanez's whereabouts, or with information on this incident, is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

